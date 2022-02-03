Sahyadri Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.24 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.24 crore in December 2021 up 10.01% from Rs. 100.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2021 down 18.98% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021 down 12.66% from Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2020.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.45 in December 2020.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 570.05 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and 62.13% over the last 12 months.