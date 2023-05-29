Sadbhav Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore, down 45.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore in March 2023 down 45.95% from Rs. 359.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 269.09 crore in March 2023 up 61.59% from Rs. 700.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 199.66 crore in March 2023 up 67.42% from Rs. 612.91 crore in March 2022.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -61.43% over the last 12 months.