    Sadbhav Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore, down 45.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore in March 2023 down 45.95% from Rs. 359.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 269.09 crore in March 2023 up 61.59% from Rs. 700.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 199.66 crore in March 2023 up 67.42% from Rs. 612.91 crore in March 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -61.43% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.55209.91359.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.55209.91359.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3218.3963.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.016.9613.93
    Depreciation9.3710.5213.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses468.08192.38920.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-318.23-18.34-650.61
    Other Income109.2015.3824.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-209.03-2.96-626.18
    Interest42.0743.1553.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-251.10-46.11-679.80
    Exceptional Items-12.85---6.92
    P/L Before Tax-263.95-46.11-686.71
    Tax5.14-2.8413.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-269.09-43.27-700.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-269.09-43.27-700.60
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.68-2.52-40.83
    Diluted EPS-15.68-2.52-40.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.68-2.52-40.83
    Diluted EPS-15.68-2.52-40.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am