Sadbhav Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore, down 45.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.55 crore in March 2023 down 45.95% from Rs. 359.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 269.09 crore in March 2023 up 61.59% from Rs. 700.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 199.66 crore in March 2023 up 67.42% from Rs. 612.91 crore in March 2022.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -61.43% over the last 12 months.
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.55
|209.91
|359.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.55
|209.91
|359.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.32
|18.39
|63.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.01
|6.96
|13.93
|Depreciation
|9.37
|10.52
|13.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|468.08
|192.38
|920.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-318.23
|-18.34
|-650.61
|Other Income
|109.20
|15.38
|24.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-209.03
|-2.96
|-626.18
|Interest
|42.07
|43.15
|53.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-251.10
|-46.11
|-679.80
|Exceptional Items
|-12.85
|--
|-6.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-263.95
|-46.11
|-686.71
|Tax
|5.14
|-2.84
|13.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-269.09
|-43.27
|-700.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-269.09
|-43.27
|-700.60
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.68
|-2.52
|-40.83
|Diluted EPS
|-15.68
|-2.52
|-40.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.68
|-2.52
|-40.83
|Diluted EPS
|-15.68
|-2.52
|-40.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited