S T Services standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.05 crore

S T Services has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 0.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

S T Services has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 0.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 0.04 crore and net profit was Rs 0.00 crore. S T Services shares closed at 9.95 on June 16, 2017 (BSE) S T Services Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.07 0.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.07 0.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.01 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 Other Income -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 0.00 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -- Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -- Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm