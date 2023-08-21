English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S I Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 128.35% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 128.35% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 170.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    S I Capital shares closed at 30.88 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)

    S I Capital and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.290.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.290.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.140.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.07--0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.150.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.01-0.05
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.00-0.05
    Interest0.080.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.05-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.05-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.05-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.05-0.07
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.28-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.28-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #S I Capital #S I Capital and Financial Services
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!