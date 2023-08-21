S I Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 128.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 128.35% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 170.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

S I Capital shares closed at 30.88 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)