S Chand and Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 141.92 16.23 120.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 141.92 16.23 120.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.11 32.72 26.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.84 0.85 1.94 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.86 -16.57 17.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.10 11.27 11.77 Depreciation 3.68 1.70 2.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.48 13.10 21.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.86 -26.84 38.56 Other Income 8.73 8.13 6.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.59 -18.71 44.94 Interest 2.70 2.40 2.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.88 -21.11 42.32 Exceptional Items -5.12 -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.76 -21.11 42.32 Tax 10.59 -6.37 3.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.17 -14.74 38.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.17 -14.74 38.47 Equity Share Capital 17.58 17.58 17.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.87 -4.20 10.98 Diluted EPS 8.86 -4.20 10.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.87 -4.20 10.98 Diluted EPS 8.86 -4.20 10.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited