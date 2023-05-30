S Chand and Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore in March 2023 up 17.79% from Rs. 120.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2023 down 18.97% from Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.27 crore in March 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2022.
S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.98 in March 2022.
|S Chand and Co shares closed at 207.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 91.70% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.92
|16.23
|120.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.92
|16.23
|120.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.11
|32.72
|26.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.84
|0.85
|1.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.86
|-16.57
|17.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.10
|11.27
|11.77
|Depreciation
|3.68
|1.70
|2.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.48
|13.10
|21.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.86
|-26.84
|38.56
|Other Income
|8.73
|8.13
|6.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.59
|-18.71
|44.94
|Interest
|2.70
|2.40
|2.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.88
|-21.11
|42.32
|Exceptional Items
|-5.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.76
|-21.11
|42.32
|Tax
|10.59
|-6.37
|3.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.17
|-14.74
|38.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.17
|-14.74
|38.47
|Equity Share Capital
|17.58
|17.58
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.87
|-4.20
|10.98
|Diluted EPS
|8.86
|-4.20
|10.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.87
|-4.20
|10.98
|Diluted EPS
|8.86
|-4.20
|10.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited