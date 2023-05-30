English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S Chand and Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore in March 2023 up 17.79% from Rs. 120.48 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2023 down 18.97% from Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.27 crore in March 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2022.
    S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.98 in March 2022.S Chand and Co shares closed at 207.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 91.70% over the last 12 months.
    S Chand and Company Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.9216.23120.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.9216.23120.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.1132.7226.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.840.851.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.86-16.5717.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1011.2711.77
    Depreciation3.681.702.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4813.1021.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.86-26.8438.56
    Other Income8.738.136.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.59-18.7144.94
    Interest2.702.402.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.88-21.1142.32
    Exceptional Items-5.12----
    P/L Before Tax41.76-21.1142.32
    Tax10.59-6.373.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.17-14.7438.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.17-14.7438.47
    Equity Share Capital17.5817.5817.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.87-4.2010.98
    Diluted EPS8.86-4.2010.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.87-4.2010.98
    Diluted EPS8.86-4.2010.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:38 pm