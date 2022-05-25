English
    Rushil Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore, up 97.58% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore in March 2022 up 97.58% from Rs. 98.75 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 196.98% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in March 2022 up 116.57% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

    Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2021.

    Rushil Decor shares closed at 439.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rushil Decor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.10166.7598.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.10166.7598.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.2491.5155.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.610.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.85-2.23-1.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4910.366.59
    Depreciation6.336.123.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.8747.5427.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2512.847.71
    Other Income-1.642.672.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6015.5110.65
    Interest2.945.733.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.669.797.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.669.797.25
    Tax5.252.502.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.417.295.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.417.295.19
    Equity Share Capital19.9119.9019.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.743.663.07
    Diluted EPS7.743.663.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.743.663.07
    Diluted EPS7.743.663.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
