    Rupa and Comp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.75 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.75 crore in June 2023 down 7.13% from Rs. 206.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2023 down 66.87% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2023 down 39.68% from Rs. 23.84 crore in June 2022.

    Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    Rupa and Comp shares closed at 282.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.

    Rupa and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.75400.67206.47
    Other Operating Income--1.23--
    Total Income From Operations191.75401.91206.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.98119.02193.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.000.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.41134.79-135.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2312.4617.11
    Depreciation3.443.273.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.01108.49114.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7223.8913.20
    Other Income3.214.737.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9428.6120.55
    Interest5.214.755.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.7323.8614.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.7323.8614.74
    Tax1.675.172.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.0618.6912.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.0618.6912.25
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.512.351.54
    Diluted EPS0.512.351.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.512.351.54
    Diluted EPS0.512.351.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

