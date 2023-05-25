English
    Rupa and Comp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.79 crore, down 10.69% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.79 crore in March 2023 down 10.69% from Rs. 455.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2023 down 61.7% from Rs. 49.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2023 down 58.68% from Rs. 77.78 crore in March 2022.

    Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2022.

    Rupa and Comp shares closed at 253.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -50.75% over the last 12 months.

    Rupa and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations405.56236.00453.60
    Other Operating Income1.23--1.87
    Total Income From Operations406.79236.00455.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.8874.88229.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.037.0817.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks134.4051.82-38.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6013.9121.60
    Depreciation3.283.313.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.5474.04151.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0610.9570.86
    Other Income4.792.603.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8613.5574.42
    Interest4.765.996.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.107.5768.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.107.5768.24
    Tax5.212.0418.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.895.5249.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.895.5249.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.895.5249.31
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.370.696.20
    Diluted EPS2.370.696.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.370.696.20
    Diluted EPS2.370.696.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am