Rupa and Comp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in June 2023 down 8.21% from Rs. 212.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2023 down 66.06% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2023 down 39.5% from Rs. 24.10 crore in June 2022.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 282.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.