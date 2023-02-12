Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore, down 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 433.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 79.87% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.33 in December 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 262.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -47.44% over the last 12 months.