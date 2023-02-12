English
    Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore, down 45.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 433.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 79.87% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2021.

    Rupa and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.00284.06431.56
    Other Operating Income--1.561.60
    Total Income From Operations236.00285.62433.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.88115.90164.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.086.7211.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.8227.0130.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9114.6616.00
    Depreciation3.313.363.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0492.09129.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9525.8977.33
    Other Income2.603.172.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5529.0680.19
    Interest5.996.474.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5722.5975.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.5722.5975.22
    Tax2.045.7216.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.5216.8758.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.5216.8758.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.5216.8758.27
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.692.127.33
    Diluted EPS0.692.127.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.692.127.33
    Diluted EPS0.692.127.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
