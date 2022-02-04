RS Software Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, down 16.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in December 2021 down 16.81% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021 down 0.98% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2021 down 7.85% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.

RS Software shares closed at 41.60 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 62.50% over the last 12 months.