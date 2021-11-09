RS Software Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.32 crore, down 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.32 crore in September 2021 down 20.53% from Rs. 9.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021 up 61.38% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020.

RS Software shares closed at 45.20 on November 08, 2021 (NSE)