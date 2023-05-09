RRIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RRIL are:Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.2% from Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2023 up 43.8% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.
RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.
|RRIL shares closed at 17.34 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.
|RRIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.11
|11.46
|11.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.11
|11.46
|11.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.50
|8.02
|6.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.96
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|0.67
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.26
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|-1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.18
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.89
|1.36
|5.28
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.00
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.66
|2.36
|5.52
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.66
|2.35
|5.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.66
|2.35
|5.03
|Tax
|1.59
|0.59
|1.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.07
|1.76
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.07
|1.76
|3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|60.61
|60.61
|60.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.15
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.15
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.15
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.15
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited