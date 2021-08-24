RPP Infra Proj Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.03 crore, up 62.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.03 crore in June 2021 up 62.93% from Rs. 73.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021 up 103.61% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021 up 62.33% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2020.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 73.25 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 20.08% over the last 12 months.