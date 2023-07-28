Route Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.47 crore, up 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.35% from Rs. 132.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 26.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.41 crore in June 2023 down 3.88% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2022.

Route EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

Route shares closed at 1,537.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.03% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.