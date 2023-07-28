English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Route Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.47 crore, up 10.35% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.35% from Rs. 132.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 26.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.41 crore in June 2023 down 3.88% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2022.

    Route EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

    Route shares closed at 1,537.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.03% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.

    Route Mobile Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.47129.19132.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.47129.19132.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods110.9696.58102.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5616.1016.08
    Depreciation3.803.563.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.656.208.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.506.751.84
    Other Income21.1116.1328.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6122.8829.90
    Interest0.540.460.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.0722.4229.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.0722.4229.26
    Tax5.315.733.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7616.6926.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7616.6926.21
    Equity Share Capital62.4462.4463.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.684.16
    Diluted EPS3.642.684.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.684.16
    Diluted EPS3.642.684.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IT Services & Consulting #Results #route #Route Mobile Ltd
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!