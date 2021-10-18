Route Mobile Q2 profit rises 28% to Rs 42 crore; revenue up 25% to Rs 438.11 crore

live bse live

Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Monday posted around 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 32.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Route Mobile increased by around 25 per cent to Rs 438.11 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 354.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

The UK was the top contributor in the company's overall revenue followed by India, Dubai, Nigeria and others.

The company's segment revenue from the UK stood at Rs 291.85 crore, India contributed Rs 105.9 crore, Dubai Rs 63.76 crore, Nigeria 29.33 crore and others Rs 10.55 crore.