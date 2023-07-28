Route Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 967.34 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 967.34 crore in June 2023 up 32.69% from Rs. 729.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2023 up 33.18% from Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.07 crore in June 2023 up 38.79% from Rs. 99.48 crore in June 2022.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 14.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.02 in June 2022.

Route shares closed at 1,537.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.03% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.