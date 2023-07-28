English
    Route Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 967.34 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 967.34 crore in June 2023 up 32.69% from Rs. 729.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2023 up 33.18% from Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.07 crore in June 2023 up 38.79% from Rs. 99.48 crore in June 2022.

    Route EPS has increased to Rs. 14.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.02 in June 2022.

    Route shares closed at 1,537.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.03% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.

    Route Mobile Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations967.341,008.66729.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations967.341,008.66729.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods760.24794.27565.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.6650.5945.93
    Depreciation21.1321.2319.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.2931.8332.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.02110.7465.12
    Other Income14.9214.6014.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.94125.3479.91
    Interest6.714.984.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.23120.3675.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.23120.3675.74
    Tax18.5416.314.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.69104.0571.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.69104.0571.07
    Minority Interest0.75-2.44-1.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.44101.6169.41
    Equity Share Capital62.4462.4463.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8016.2911.02
    Diluted EPS14.8016.2911.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8016.2911.02
    Diluted EPS14.8016.2911.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023

