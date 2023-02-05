English
    Rossari Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 268.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 31.69 crore in December 2021.

    Rossari Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.90240.90268.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.90240.90268.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.14139.46183.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.8527.9731.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.076.54-5.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6514.7111.01
    Depreciation6.686.386.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4124.3422.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2421.5019.33
    Other Income0.250.405.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4921.9024.93
    Interest1.761.100.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.7320.8124.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.7320.8124.50
    Tax6.275.396.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4615.4218.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4615.4218.27
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.172.803.32
    Diluted EPS3.152.783.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.172.803.32
    Diluted EPS3.152.783.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
