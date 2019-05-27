Rolta Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore, down 84.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore in March 2019 down 84.34% from Rs. 236.26 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,675.83 crore in March 2019 down 5947.74% from Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 157.43 crore in March 2019 down 416.32% from Rs. 49.77 crore in March 2018.
Rolta shares closed at 7.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -83.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rolta India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.99
|19.46
|236.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.99
|19.46
|236.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.23
|10.76
|143.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.84
|20.85
|28.42
|Depreciation
|24.48
|24.54
|25.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.39
|-5.73
|19.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.95
|-30.96
|19.96
|Other Income
|4.04
|1.68
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-181.91
|-29.28
|24.43
|Interest
|181.65
|80.07
|62.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-363.56
|-109.35
|-37.92
|Exceptional Items
|-2,020.48
|-1,000.10
|-68.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,384.04
|-1,109.45
|-105.92
|Tax
|-708.21
|-198.24
|-78.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,675.83
|-911.21
|-27.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,675.83
|-911.21
|-27.71
|Equity Share Capital
|165.89
|165.89
|165.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-101.00
|-54.90
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-99.90
|-54.60
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-101.00
|-54.90
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-99.90
|-54.60
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited