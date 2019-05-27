Rolta Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore, down 84.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore in March 2019 down 84.34% from Rs. 236.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,675.83 crore in March 2019 down 5947.74% from Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 157.43 crore in March 2019 down 416.32% from Rs. 49.77 crore in March 2018.

Rolta shares closed at 7.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -83.31% over the last 12 months.