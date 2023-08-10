English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rolex Rings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore in June 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 286.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.44 crore in June 2023 down 2.57% from Rs. 49.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in June 2023 up 2% from Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2022.

    Rolex Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.26 in June 2022.

    Rolex Rings shares closed at 2,188.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.

    Rolex Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations311.33299.48286.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations311.33299.48286.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.15144.30140.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.5619.59-3.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9614.7514.64
    Depreciation6.677.356.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.7356.2670.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.2757.2457.72
    Other Income2.370.256.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6357.4964.58
    Interest0.610.403.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.0357.0960.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.0357.0960.77
    Tax16.5910.6811.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.4446.4149.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.4446.4149.72
    Equity Share Capital27.2327.2327.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7917.0418.26
    Diluted EPS17.7917.0418.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7917.0418.26
    Diluted EPS17.7917.0418.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Castings/Forgings #Results #Rolex Rings
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:33 pm

