Rolex Rings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore in June 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 286.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.44 crore in June 2023 down 2.57% from Rs. 49.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in June 2023 up 2% from Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2022.

Rolex Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.26 in June 2022.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 2,188.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.