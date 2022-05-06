RIL Q4 Results LIVE updates | RJio's revenue grows 8% QoQ, beats estimates

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is all set to declare the earnings for the quarter ended March on May 6. Market analysts expect that the conglomerate, which is led by its refining, telecom and retail businesses, may report a 38 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit

at Rs 17,167 crore for the quarter ended March.

Also, the firm's consolidated revenues are likely to rise 43 percent on year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore for Q4 FY2021-22.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm on May 6 reported a 15.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March. This was below CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,400 crore.

The company's revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent sequentially to Rs 20,901 crore, which was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 20,800 crore.

RIL reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up 42 percent from Rs 13,101 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

