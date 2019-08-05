Rich Universe Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 51.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 51.15% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 817.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Rich Universe shares closed at 4.09 on March 26, 2018 (BSE)