Remi Process Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 67.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 67.29% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 125.11% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 85.42% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.