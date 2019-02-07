Remi Process Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 67.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Process Plant and Machinery are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 67.29% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 125.11% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 85.42% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.
|
|Remi Process Plant and Machinery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.17
|3.81
|6.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.17
|3.81
|6.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.19
|1.43
|1.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-0.25
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.17
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|1.15
|2.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.16
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.54
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.70
|0.82
|Interest
|0.27
|0.27
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.43
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|0.43
|0.60
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.07
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.36
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.36
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1.76
|1.76
|1.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|2.07
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|2.07
|3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|2.07
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|2.07
|3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited