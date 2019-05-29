Reliance Naval Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Naval and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore in March 2019 up 6.95% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,399.14 crore in March 2019 down 2199.88% from Rs. 408.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019 up 99.47% from Rs. 214.54 crore in March 2018.
Reliance Naval shares closed at 8.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Naval and Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.39
|52.06
|33.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.39
|52.06
|33.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.48
|41.00
|18.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.02
|21.45
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.36
|5.99
|8.66
|Depreciation
|-89.94
|52.04
|49.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.78
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|-13.47
|222.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.41
|-54.95
|-265.26
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.66
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.80
|-54.29
|-263.59
|Interest
|361.26
|317.28
|196.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-272.46
|-371.57
|-459.59
|Exceptional Items
|-8,746.62
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9,019.08
|-371.57
|-459.59
|Tax
|380.06
|--
|-50.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9,399.14
|-371.57
|-408.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9,399.14
|-371.57
|-408.68
|Equity Share Capital
|737.59
|737.59
|737.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-127.43
|-5.04
|-5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-127.43
|-5.04
|-5.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-127.43
|-5.04
|-5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-127.43
|-5.04
|-5.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited