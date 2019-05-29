Reliance Naval Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.39 crore in March 2019 up 6.95% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,399.14 crore in March 2019 down 2199.88% from Rs. 408.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019 up 99.47% from Rs. 214.54 crore in March 2018.

Reliance Naval shares closed at 8.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.67% over the last 12 months.