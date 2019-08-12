Reliance Naval Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in June 2019 down 25.26% from Rs. 35.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 336.08 crore in June 2019 up 3.21% from Rs. 347.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2019 up 185.43% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Naval shares closed at 1.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -77.65% returns over the last 6 months and -90.03% over the last 12 months.