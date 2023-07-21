English
    Rel Ind Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.27 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.27 crore in June 2023 down 13.67% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2023 up 100.38% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

    Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

    Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 949.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.79% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.2717.6316.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.2717.6316.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.204.044.35
    Depreciation0.831.061.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3612.8210.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.12-0.29-0.23
    Other Income6.363.181.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.242.891.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.242.891.57
    Exceptional Items--7.92--
    P/L Before Tax3.2410.811.57
    Tax1.090.120.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.1510.681.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.1510.681.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.670.860.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.8211.541.41
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.877.640.93
    Diluted EPS1.877.640.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.877.640.93
    Diluted EPS1.877.640.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

