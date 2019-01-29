App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank falls 2% as Q3 slippages increase; analysts remain positive

While maintaining buy call on the stock, Deutsche Bank said overall, it likes business momentum in Cards and MFI and expects margin to improve further

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank shares fell nearly 4 percent in the morning on January 29 after the increase in provisions on higher slippages for December quarter, but analysts remained positive on the stock.

The was in addition to a 2 percent decline on January 29.

The stock was quoting at Rs 550.95, down Rs 12.75, or 2.26 percent on the BSE at 1028 hours IST.

The investment bank, Citi, raised its price target on the stock to Rs 585 from Rs 520 apiece. It also increased FY19 PAT estimates after the third quarter earnings.

related news

Earnings missed estimates due to higher provisions on the back of higher slippages, but its cards business return on assets continued to be better than that of the overall bank, the research house said.

The private sector lender has been making good progress on cards and fees business but cost ratio remains elevated, it added.

While maintaining buy call on the stock, Deutsche Bank said overall, it likes business momentum in Cards and MFI and expects margin to improve further.

Motilal Oswal also maintained its buy rating on the stock and revised price target to Rs 650 as it expects stable/improving margins, led by an improving asset mix and continued asset re-pricing.

RBL Bank's profit increased 36 percent YoY to Rs 225 crore in Q3FY19 and net interest income grew 40 percent YoY to Rs 650 crore, led by 35 percent YoY advances growth and 4bp QoQ expansion in margins to 4.12 percent.

Core fees during the quarter grew 50 percent YoY (100 percent YoY growth in card fees). Loan book growth was led by strong growth in retail book (+51 percent YoY and is 43 percent of total book).

With a diverse product portfolio, a rising share of high-yielding loans and capable management, RBL is estimated to report industry-leading loan CAGR of 35 percent over FY18-21, Motilal Oswal said.

The research house expects stable/improving margins on improving asset mix and continued asset re-pricing, whereas operating leverage is likely to improve gradually.

RBL reported some improvement in its asset quality in December quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPAs were lower 2 bps each at 1.38 percent and 0.72 percent respectively compared to the previous quarter.

Slippages during the quarter jumped sharply to Rs 211 crore, from Rs 142 crore in Q2FY19 while provisions and contingencies for the quarter were higher at Rs 160.68 crore, up 15.03 percent sequentially and 95.21 percent year-on-year.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RBL Bank #Result Analysis

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.