    Ravi Leela Gran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in June 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 10.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 106.71% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2022.

    Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 29.62 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.27% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.157.9010.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.157.9010.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.452.394.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.263.12-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.930.750.88
    Depreciation0.510.520.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.943.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.23-0.831.53
    Other Income0.210.350.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.44-0.472.07
    Interest0.971.061.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.47-1.531.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.47-1.531.01
    Tax0.540.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-2.141.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-2.141.01
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-2.010.95
    Diluted EPS-0.06-2.010.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-2.010.95
    Diluted EPS-0.06-2.010.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

