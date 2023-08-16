Ravi Leela Gran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in June 2023 down 24.86% from Rs. 10.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 106.71% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2022.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 29.62 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.27% over the last 12 months.