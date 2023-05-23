Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 2105.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,850.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.
|Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.50
|2.87
|2.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.50
|2.87
|2.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.17
|1.55
|1.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.19
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.70
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.00
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.24
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.07
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.35
|0.36
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.42
|-1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.07
|-0.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|0.65
|-1.34
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.10
|-1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|0.54
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|0.54
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-167.51
|80.10
|-7.60
|Diluted EPS
|-167.51
|80.10
|-7.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-167.51
|80.10
|-7.60
|Diluted EPS
|-167.51
|80.10
|-7.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited