Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 2105.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,850.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.