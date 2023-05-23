Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 2105.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,850.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.

    Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.502.872.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.502.872.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.171.551.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-0.190.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.701.12
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.000.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.24-0.90
    Other Income0.030.170.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-0.07-0.89
    Interest0.350.360.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.24-0.42-1.21
    Exceptional Items--1.07-0.13
    P/L Before Tax-1.240.65-1.34
    Tax-0.100.10-1.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.140.54-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.140.54-0.05
    Equity Share Capital0.340.340.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-167.5180.10-7.60
    Diluted EPS-167.5180.10-7.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-167.5180.10-7.60
    Diluted EPS-167.5180.10-7.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

