Rane Engine Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 70.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in June 2020 down 70.61% from Rs. 103.05 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2020 down 284.55% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2020 down 603.66% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2019.
Rane Engine shares closed at 191.40 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.28
|77.35
|100.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.24
|Total Income From Operations
|30.28
|77.35
|103.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.25
|29.11
|39.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|1.28
|2.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.14
|-0.03
|3.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.77
|22.90
|28.82
|Depreciation
|6.30
|6.86
|7.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.56
|19.61
|26.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.06
|-2.38
|-5.03
|Other Income
|0.24
|-0.77
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.82
|-3.14
|-4.01
|Interest
|2.28
|2.37
|2.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.10
|-5.51
|-6.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.10
|-5.51
|-6.52
|Tax
|-8.79
|-2.12
|-2.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.31
|-3.39
|-4.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.31
|-3.39
|-4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.27
|-5.05
|-6.31
|Diluted EPS
|-24.27
|-5.05
|-6.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.27
|-5.05
|-6.31
|Diluted EPS
|-24.27
|-5.05
|-6.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:31 pm