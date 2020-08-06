Rane Engine Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 70.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in June 2020 down 70.61% from Rs. 103.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2020 down 284.55% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2020 down 603.66% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2019.

Rane Engine shares closed at 191.40 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.