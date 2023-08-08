Ramco System Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore in June 2023 up 16.36% from Rs. 119.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.76 crore in June 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.06 crore in June 2023 up 15.34% from Rs. 29.60 crore in June 2022.

Ramco System shares closed at 294.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.