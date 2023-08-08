English
    Ramco System Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore in June 2023 up 16.36% from Rs. 119.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.76 crore in June 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.06 crore in June 2023 up 15.34% from Rs. 29.60 crore in June 2022.

    Ramco System shares closed at 294.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco System
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.54126.22119.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.54126.22119.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.790.270.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.9984.9481.09
    Depreciation21.6620.3519.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.2376.7969.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.13-56.14-49.95
    Other Income0.402.051.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.72-54.09-48.92
    Interest1.582.891.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.30-56.97-50.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-48.30-56.97-50.34
    Tax-1.50-11.560.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.80-45.42-50.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.80-45.42-50.73
    Minority Interest0.04-0.160.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-46.76-45.57-50.69
    Equity Share Capital35.2835.2630.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.27-14.45-16.45
    Diluted EPS-13.27-14.45-16.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.27-14.45-16.45
    Diluted EPS-13.27-14.45-16.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

