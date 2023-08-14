Rama Paper Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.13 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.13 crore in June 2023 up 1.09% from Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 71.43% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 46.48% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 25.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.77% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.