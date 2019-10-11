App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rallis India Q2 PAT may dip 5.8% YoY to Rs. 80.3 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 719.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Rallis India to report net profit at Rs. 80.3 crore down 5.8% year-on-year (up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 719.2 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 111.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 11, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemical #Kotak #Rallis India #Result Poll

