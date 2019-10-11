Rallis India Q2 PAT may dip 5.8% YoY to Rs. 80.3 cr: Kotak

Members of a home-based care team walk to a farm owned by an HIV-positive client outside the village of Munyona, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. The caregivers on the Jesuit-run home-based care team at Chikuni run a capacity building and empowerment project at household level, offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as offering companionship, pastoral care and monitoring antiretroviral treatment compliance of HIV-AIDS patients. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (ZAMBIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH AGRICULTURE) MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA - GM1E84L0CT801

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Rallis India to report net profit at Rs. 80.3 crore down 5.8% year-on-year (up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 719.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 111.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.