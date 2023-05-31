Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore in March 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 1,660.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.83 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 124.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.73% from Rs. 115.87 crore in March 2022.
Rajesh Exports shares closed at 555.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.
|Rajesh Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,497.87
|1,634.18
|1,660.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,497.87
|1,634.18
|1,660.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,639.50
|1,602.49
|1,704.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.81
|-29.82
|-64.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.05
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.21
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.54
|146.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.58
|59.70
|-126.57
|Other Income
|7.59
|0.45
|10.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-99.99
|60.15
|-116.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-99.99
|60.15
|-116.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-99.99
|60.15
|-116.06
|Tax
|1.84
|--
|8.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.83
|60.15
|-124.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.83
|60.15
|-124.45
|Equity Share Capital
|29.53
|29.53
|29.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|2.04
|-4.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|2.04
|-4.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|2.04
|-4.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|2.04
|-4.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited