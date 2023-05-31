Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore in March 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 1,660.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.83 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 124.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.73% from Rs. 115.87 crore in March 2022.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 555.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.