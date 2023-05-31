English
    Earnings

    Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,497.87 crore in March 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 1,660.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.83 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 124.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.73% from Rs. 115.87 crore in March 2022.

    Rajesh Exports shares closed at 555.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rajesh Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,497.871,634.181,660.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,497.871,634.181,660.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,639.501,602.491,704.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.81-29.82-64.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.051.06
    Depreciation0.030.210.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.54146.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-107.5859.70-126.57
    Other Income7.590.4510.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-99.9960.15-116.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-99.9960.15-116.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-99.9960.15-116.06
    Tax1.84--8.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-101.8360.15-124.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-101.8360.15-124.45
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.442.04-4.21
    Diluted EPS-3.442.04-4.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.442.04-4.21
    Diluted EPS-3.442.04-4.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am