Rajesh Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore in December 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 65,179.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 300.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 317.84 crore in December 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 14.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.17 in December 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 763.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.81% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.