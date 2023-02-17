English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajesh Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore in December 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 65,179.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 300.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 317.84 crore in December 2021.

    Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 14.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.17 in December 2021.

    Rajesh Exports shares closed at 763.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.81% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.

    Rajesh Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94,474.3280,270.0765,179.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94,474.3280,270.0765,179.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93,914.4879,730.3264,776.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.0313.43-12.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.1254.3741.70
    Depreciation27.3724.1313.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.2154.0655.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax422.18393.75304.15
    Other Income0.971.090.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax423.14394.84304.42
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax423.14394.84304.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax423.14394.84304.42
    Tax1.5821.884.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities421.56372.96300.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period421.56372.96300.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates421.56372.96300.18
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2812.6310.17
    Diluted EPS14.2812.6310.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2812.6310.17
    Diluted EPS14.2812.6310.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Rajesh Exports #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am