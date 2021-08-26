Raj Television Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in June 2021 up 28.66% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2021 up 26.88% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Raj Television shares closed at 35.85 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.82% returns over the last 6 months and -13.30% over the last 12 months.