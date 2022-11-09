English
    Rainbow Child Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 251.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.84 crore in September 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.92 crore in September 2022 up 22.17% from Rs. 92.43 crore in September 2021.

    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2021.

    Rainbow Child shares closed at 846.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.01% returns over the last 6 months

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.79222.75251.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.79222.75251.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.1629.6962.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4628.7228.37
    Depreciation20.8220.3018.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.2086.8974.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.1657.1668.05
    Other Income7.946.415.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.1063.5773.46
    Interest12.5013.4311.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.6050.1461.93
    Exceptional Items-4.63----
    P/L Before Tax74.9750.1461.93
    Tax19.1412.5515.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.8437.6046.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.8437.6046.42
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50105.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.543.724.42
    Diluted EPS5.543.72--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.543.724.42
    Diluted EPS5.543.72--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
