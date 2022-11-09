Rainbow Child Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 251.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.84 crore in September 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.92 crore in September 2022 up 22.17% from Rs. 92.43 crore in September 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 846.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.01% returns over the last 6 months