Rahul Guha named MD and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies

API Group-backed Thyrocare Technologies Ltd on February 7 announced the appointment of Rahul Guha as managing director and chief executive officer of the company effective from May 2022.

Guha, an IIM-B graduate, will join API Group to head its diagnostics operations. He had spent almost 17 years at Boston Consulting Group and led the health care and life sciences practice.

"I am very excited to join the phenomenal team at API Group and look forward to delivering a transformative customer experience to diagnostic users which will not only leverage the digital capabilities but also conjoin the extensive network of Thyrocare,” Guha said.

Prior to joining BCG, Guha was the co-founder and CEO of Nautilus Software. He was also chief technology officer at ValuePay.com and was responsible for product development in the US market.

Guha has extensive project experience in MedTech and HealthTech and has worked closely with multiple startups on their digital incubation. He has been an active contributor to the pharma sector and has over two decades of experience.

"As we strive towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to every single Indian, we are extremely excited to have Rahul join us in our mission. I am elated to share that Rahul will be leading Thyrocare as its MD and CEO and will also be responsible for diagnostics as a segment at the group level. His invaluable experience of over two decades in healthcare will help us scale our diagnostics franchise.” said Siddharth Shah, MD and CEO at API Holdings.