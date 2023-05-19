English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC India Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.75 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.75 crore in March 2023 down 15.06% from Rs. 228.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.75% from Rs. 24.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.72 crore in March 2023 down 10.87% from Rs. 170.22 crore in March 2022.

    PTC India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

    PTC India Fin shares closed at 16.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -0.92% over the last 12 months.

    PTC India Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.75194.31228.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.75194.31228.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.385.264.75
    Depreciation1.591.501.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.685.675.69
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies38.4822.8248.91
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-1.552.371.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.18156.67165.38
    Other Income5.950.023.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.13156.70168.64
    Interest104.67107.72135.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.4548.9733.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.4548.9733.53
    Tax9.0512.808.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4136.1824.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4136.1824.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.4136.1824.98
    Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.560.39
    Diluted EPS0.570.560.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.560.39
    Diluted EPS0.570.560.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #PTC India Fin #PTC India Financial Services #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:10 pm