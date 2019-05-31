Provestment Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.20 crore, down 15.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.20 crore in March 2019 down 15.14% from Rs. 28.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 47.67% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019 up 17.86% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

Provestment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Provestment shares closed at 5.94 on May 10, 2019 (BSE)