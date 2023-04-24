English
    Prime Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in March 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2023 up 544.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2023 up 285.92% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Prime Sec shares closed at 110.95 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 5.57% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6414.5810.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6414.5810.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.434.866.48
    Depreciation0.370.280.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.33-0.300.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.856.042.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.323.701.26
    Other Income1.791.29--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.114.991.26
    Interest0.180.180.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.934.811.01
    Exceptional Items0.90--0.01
    P/L Before Tax5.834.811.02
    Tax1.770.950.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.063.860.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.063.860.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.063.860.63
    Equity Share Capital16.1816.1215.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.210.20
    Diluted EPS1.201.150.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.210.20
    Diluted EPS1.201.150.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 11:44 am