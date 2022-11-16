Precot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 252.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 110.1% from Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2021.

Precot shares closed at 183.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.