English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Precot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 252.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 110.1% from Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2021.

    Precot shares closed at 183.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.

    Precot
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.32241.27242.31
    Other Operating Income9.0412.2010.30
    Total Income From Operations235.36253.46252.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.00194.70123.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.61-60.71-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1422.4323.20
    Depreciation8.398.068.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.4661.7053.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9727.2946.73
    Other Income0.621.462.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5928.7548.87
    Interest9.4710.107.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.8818.6541.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.8818.6541.27
    Tax-0.754.7010.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.1313.9530.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.1313.9530.96
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.6111.6325.80
    Diluted EPS-2.6111.6325.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.6111.6325.80
    Diluted EPS-2.6111.6325.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Precot #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am