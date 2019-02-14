Prabhat Dairy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 459.66 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.66 crore in December 2018 up 27.51% from Rs. 360.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2018 up 7.25% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.14 crore in December 2018 up 15.39% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2017.

Prabhat Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2017.

Prabhat Dairy shares closed at 57.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -63.18% returns over the last 6 months and -69.10% over the last 12 months.