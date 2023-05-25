PowerGrid InvIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.36 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.36 crore in March 2023 down 11.59% from Rs. 282.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.83 crore in March 2023 down 40.36% from Rs. 242.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.67 crore in March 2023 down 35.65% from Rs. 243.45 crore in March 2022.

PowerGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 123.92 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.31% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.