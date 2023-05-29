Power Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,060.86 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,060.86 crore in March 2023 up 6.41% from Rs. 18,853.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,676.71 crore in March 2023 up 45.88% from Rs. 3,205.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,413.19 crore in March 2023 up 24.62% from Rs. 16,380.94 crore in March 2022.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 17.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.14 in March 2022.

Power Finance shares closed at 170.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 57.46% over the last 12 months.