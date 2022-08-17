POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 61.72% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in June 2022 up 61.72% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.
POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.
|POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.38
|41.16
|47.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.38
|41.16
|47.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.51
|38.65
|29.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.28
|5.46
|38.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.93
|-0.70
|-21.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.33
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|-3.11
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.44
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.48
|0.40
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.47
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.47
|0.35
|Tax
|0.06
|0.26
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.21
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.21
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.37
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.37
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.37
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.37
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
