POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 61.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in June 2022 up 61.72% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.