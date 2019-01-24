App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit up 32% at Rs 303 crore

Total income of the housing finance company rose to Rs 2,078.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,416.21 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 32 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 303 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018. Its net profit was Rs 229.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a statement.

Net interest margin increased to 3.06 percent as against 3.02 percent for the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margin increased to 3.06 percent as against 3.02 percent for the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 0.47 percent of the assets as compared to 0.42 percent in the same period a year ago. At the same time, net NPAs widened 0.37 percent from 0.31 percent.

Total borrowings stood at Rs 69,165.6 crore as on December 2018 as against Rs 50,751.0 crore at the end of third quarter of 2017-18, registering a growth of 36 percent.
