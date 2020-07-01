Plastiblends Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 140.55 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.55 crore in March 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 164.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2020 down 44.42% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2020 down 7.32% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2019.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2019.

Plastiblends shares closed at 168.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -12.97% over the last 12 months.