Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plastiblends Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 140.55 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.55 crore in March 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 164.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2020 down 44.42% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2020 down 7.32% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2019.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2019.

Plastiblends shares closed at 168.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -12.97% over the last 12 months.

Plastiblends India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations140.55144.72164.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations140.55144.72164.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials88.04106.60128.18
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.030.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.48-1.210.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.437.985.77
Depreciation4.037.062.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.4410.1616.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0914.109.88
Other Income1.550.260.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6414.3610.71
Interest1.160.331.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.4814.038.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.4814.038.88
Tax2.522.62-0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.9611.408.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.9611.408.93
Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.914.393.44
Diluted EPS1.914.393.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.914.393.44
Diluted EPS1.914.393.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastiblends #Plastiblends India #Plastics #Results

