    Plastiblends Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in June 2023 down 4.19% from Rs. 204.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2023 down 23.37% from Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2023 down 21.77% from Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022.

    Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

    Plastiblends shares closed at 196.10 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Plastiblends India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.67197.97204.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.67197.97204.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.00150.22168.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.33-0.85-13.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.319.259.03
    Depreciation3.884.064.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9021.5623.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2413.7311.94
    Other Income1.33-1.302.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5712.4414.44
    Interest0.100.300.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4712.1313.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4712.1313.62
    Tax2.833.443.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.658.699.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.658.699.98
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.343.84
    Diluted EPS2.943.343.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.343.84
    Diluted EPS2.943.343.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastiblends #Plastiblends India #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:11 am

