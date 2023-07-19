Plastiblends Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in June 2023 down 4.19% from Rs. 204.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2023 down 23.37% from Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2023 down 21.77% from Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

Plastiblends shares closed at 196.10 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.