Plastiblends Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.25 crore, up 48.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.25 crore in June 2021 up 48.55% from Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021 up 8.4% from Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021 up 5.52% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2020.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2020.

Plastiblends shares closed at 276.10 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 72.51% over the last 12 months.